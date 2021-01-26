The celebrated gospel singer from Tanzania Rose Muhando is content with being a single mother and is not looking to get married.

Rose says she is still picking up her broken pieces after God spared her life following her battle with illness.

“I am in Dodoma trying to make life better. I will be living in Dodoma but like always, I will travel,” she said.

In an interview with TVeTanzania, the mother of three said the nature of her work makes it difficult to settle down.

“I have never gotten married since I do not think I can live with a man and handle him well,” she said.

Adding: “I travel a lot and so my work cannot allow me to be with him always. Maybe I find one who is very understanding, but I am careful with my job and I protect it so much.”

According to Ms Muhando, in life, there is love and work, but we choose which to fulfill our hearts with.

“My heart is full of my music and even since long time ago, my dad used to complain about my singing. I might not satisfy my husband’s need,” she said.

The mother of three said she got her kids with different fathers while she was living in the street. She mentioned that they all abandoned her when she was either pregnant or when the child was young.

“They are my peace and my life, they make me happy. They are all very bright and I love them very much,” she said, adding: “I have managed to enroll them in good schools.”

