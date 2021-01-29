A Nairobi based tout who earlier this month went viral following an outrageous confession in court is turning out to be quite the clout chaser.

A fortnight ago, Wycliffe Aloys Orinda admitted to smoking marijuana, telling Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku that it helps him understand the BBI. He also opened up about his love for Blue Ice Vodka which he said helps him hit on older women.

Watch: Nairobi Tout Tells Court He Loves Vodka Because It Makes Older Women Look More Appealing

When he appeared before the court on Thursday, January 28 for his probation hearing, Orinda stunned the courtroom after protesting against sharing a remand cell with Lawrence Warunge, the homicide suspect who confessed to killing five members of his family.

Orinda told the court that he fears for his life because of Warunge and sought to be freed from the Industrial Area Remand. He also mentioned that he misses his Blue Ice drink.

At the same time, a disheveled Orinda told Magistrate Martha Mutuku that his belongings were stolen while in the remand.

“Your honor, they took off my shoes and trouser and I am being held with another suspect who killed five family members. I am scared my life is in danger,” he stated.

Magistrate Mutuku ordered that Orinda undergoes a psychiatric evaluation to ascertain his fitness to stand trial. The test will be conducted at the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nairobi.