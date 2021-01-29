A Nairobi-based bodaboda rider accused of smashing a television set belonging to his ex-girlfriend has been charged with causing malicious damage.

Ignatius Okumu Otieno, 22, allegedly broke Sofia Wamaitha’s TV worth Sh22,000 at her house in Dagoretti sub-county, Nairobi on January 24. He is said to have committed the offense after the ex-girlfriend rode on another rider’s motorcycle.

Otieno reportedly visited Wamaitha, 34, at around 11 pm and banged her door. When Wamaitha let him in he allegedly kicked the television screen damaging it while also threatening the complainant.

The accused had reportedly agreed to trade his TV set for the broken one but police at the Riruta police station preferred charges against him after he expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangement.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke at the Kibera law courts, Otieno denied the charges. He was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000 or an alternative bond of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 10.