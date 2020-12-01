A bar brawl between a group of friends over a premier league football match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers ended tragically after a man died in Naivasha town, Nakuru county.

According to a report by the Standard Sport, the middle-aged man was hit on the head with a stone after he mocked Arsenal supporters over the team’s 2-1 loss to Wolves on Sunday night.

The group of friends was watching the live match at a bar in Kinamba center along the Naivasha- Kirima road.

A witness identified only as Peter reportedly said the friends were drinking together when an argument ensued over a goal that one of the teams had scored.

“This degenerated into name-calling and the deceased was chased out of the bar, later attacked and left unconscious,” he said.

The deceased was left bleeding from his head outside a petrol station located a few meters from the bar.

His body was found on the streets Monday morning before police moved in to collect it.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the attackers as friends and relatives of the deceased tried to come to terms with the shocking incident.