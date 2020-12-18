A disturbing case has left residents of Nurse village in Matuu, Machakos county in shock after a woman was arrested for inserting sticks into the genitalia of a 20-month-old toddler.

The suspect, 23-year-old Shune Wawira, is said to have coerced her daughter to insert the sticks into her half-sister on allegations of bedwetting.

Area assistant chief Peter Muinde mentioned that the suspect’s daughter is mentally disturbed.

The baby girl had been left under the care of Ms Wawira by her co-wife, who is the mother of the child.

“I got a report that a woman has committed this heinous act to a baby who was left with her and she was trying to flee,” area village head Jackline Mwilu said.

Mwilu later alerted the child’s mother and advised her to report the matter to the police.

Yatta OCPD Njoki Gachie said the girl inserted the sticks into the baby’s private parts to a length of 3 inches, leaving her with serious wounds.

“The girl was heavily bleeding when we found her and we rushed her to Matuu level four hospital for first aid but they referred her to Kenyatta National hospital,” Njoki said.

The Star newspaper reported that the toddler is undergoing reconstructive surgery at KNH.

Police with help of the locals arrested the woman for interrogation and commenced investigations pending her arraignment in court.