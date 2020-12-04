Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) head preacher Bishop Allan Kiuna reckons that most young people have lost the value of marriage.

According to Kiuna, young people nowadays take marriage for granted, especially when their expectations are not met.

“When the expectations don’t happen, then they do not see the need to stay in the relationship anymore,” he said as quoted by Word Is.

Bishop Kiuna noted that infidelity is a major cause of many divorces. He explained that marriage is about patience and people should not only look at the good times but understand that there will be bad times.

He said as a church, they try their best to advise those who seek marital help from them, but it is always a choice one makes to either stay or leave.

“Even God cannot force you to be with the person you do not want. Some have come to me, I talk to them and tell them to stay, but if they have made up their mind, it is a choice to make their final decision,” he said.

“Most of these have made their choice, which is ‘kumangamanga’, and unlike long ago when a wife could stay if you cheat, today they leave you.”

The Man of God also noted that when some couples realise their marriage is not working, they give up on church and even stop listening to their church leaders.

“Most have run away from the church,” Kiuna added.

The preacher, who has been together with his wife for 26 years, said it was a decision they made to be together forever.

“It has not been a walk in the path. We have been having our ups and downs, but we decided we are in this thing for life.”

His advice to young couples is, “Good marriages don’t just happen. They are made through forgiving, praying for each other, patience, not just by quickly walking out. If you quickly walk out because of issues, you will never have a good home, a good marriage.”