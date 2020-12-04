Four suspects alleged to be the organizers of a teen party in Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate have been released from police custody.

Millicent Kithinji, 41, and her co-accused David Kibe Wambui, George Kamau Muthoni, and Michael Murega were to be charged on Thursday but police did not prefer charges.

Investigating officers told the court they had not completed investigations and requested more time.

Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe declined the request for more time and released the suspects on a Sh200,000 personal bond.

The case will be mentioned on December 15 to confirm if police will have completed investigations.

Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe had on Tuesday directed police to present the suspects before the court on Thursday for plea taking, but there was no charge sheet when they were brought to court.

The suspects were expected to be charged with child trafficking, exploitation of children, exposing children to pornography among other charges.