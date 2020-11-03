A lawyer based in Nairobi was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital after his girlfriend stabbed him following a disagreement over a text message.

A police report indicates that Ms Linda Okumu, 24, a student at the University of Eldoret, stabbed 33-year-old David Ochieng thrice in the wee hours of Monday morning at the lawyer’s house in Nairobi’s Umoja Innercore area.

According to police, Ms Okumu stabbed the lawyer after she saw a text message in his phone from another woman.

“He had been stabbed thrice on the collarbone, abdomen and on his back after a disagreement arose over a text message in his phone from another lady requesting for financial assistance,” the report read in part.

Ochieng’ was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital at around 2 am before he was referred to KNH in serious condition.

An officer attached to Mama Lucy Hospital, Victor Rops, reported the stabbing at Buruburu Police Station leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Detectives also recovered the knife used to commit the act.