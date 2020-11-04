A section of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto is crying foul over an alleged plot to stop his presidential bid in 2022 following the surrender and arrest of lawyer Paul Gicheru at the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

An arrest warrant issued by ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber II in 2015 claimed Gicheru interfered with witnesses in Ruto’s crimes against humanity case.

The advocate is said to have bribed some of the court’s witnesses who later recanted their testimony.

According to Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi, Gicheru’s surrender is a plot by Ruto’s political enemies to bring him down.

In a Facebook post, Sudi argued that Ruto’s case was intertwined with president Kenyatta’s.

“William Ruto’s political enemies have sent lawyer Paul Gicheru to surrender himself to ICC. All these plans are done subsequently with the aim to revive ICC case against Deputy President William Ruto. This is what that self declared government mouthpiece Francis Atwoli referred to when he claimed that William Ruto will not be on the ballot come 2022. Unfortunately, you cannot separate the two ICC cases both for DP Ruto and the one for President Uhuru Kenyatta the cases remain inseparable,” Sudi wrote.

He added: “I wish to tell them that we are not scared about these evil schemes, we know each and every detail of their secret plan to tame William Ruto. We believe we have God on our side, let them bring it on.”

Ndindi Nyoro echoed Sudi’s sentiments alleging that the deep state is responsible for reviving the case against Ruto.

“So the Deep State is cornered in real politics and is now resorting to ICC. Bring it on charlatans. Kenya belongs to everyone. Not a few dynasties and their surrogates. Why don’t they want to meet Ruto on the battlefield come 2022?” Nyoro posed.