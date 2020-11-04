Sixty people among them 52 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kolanya Boys High School in Busia County.

Six teachers and two support staff also contracted the virus from 100 samples that were randomly tested at the learning institution.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong confirmed the cases on Tuesday saying the infected have been isolated within the school and medical staff deployed to manage them.

The rest of the school fraternity has been quarantined within the school. Ojaamong said health officers also initiated contact tracing.

This comes days after 11 cases were reported at Friends School Kamusinga and 6 at Kimili Boys High School in Bungoma County.

Two teachers from Mombasa and Kakamega have also succumbed to the virus.

On Tuesday, Kenya reported 492 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 3,728 bringing to 57,093 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

Twelve more patients succumbed raising the fatality to 1,039.

As of Tuesday, 1,289 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,921 were on Home Based Isolation and Care. 54 were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 25 on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen.

“Another 78 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 68 are in the general wards, while 10 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” said the Ministry of Health.