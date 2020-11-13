A man who was captured by CCTV cameras stealing a woman’s panties was charged at an Embu court where he denied the offence.

Pius Mugendi is accused of entering Juliet Mawia’s house and stealing six underwears valued at Sh1,500 on May 5, this year at around 11 pm at Mikimbi village in Embu North Sub-County.

The investigating officer in the case told the court that he had CCTV footage showing Mugendi stealing the inner garments.

Mugendi, however, insisted that the person said to be on the CCTV footage was not him. He told Senior Resident Magistrate Jean Ndengeri that he never entered the house of the complainant and that the charge had been fabricated.

The Magistrate directed the investigating officer to present the CCTV footage before the court for viewing to determine whether the accused was telling the truth.

Ndengeri set mention of the case for December 7, 2020, when the investigating officer is expected to avail the footage to the court.

She also directed that the accused be provided with a copy of the footage so that he can also be able to prepare his defense.