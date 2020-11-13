Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju downplayed false reports that he is admitted in the ICU under critical condition.

In a statement on Thursday, Tuju noted that claims of him being in ICU are an improvement on previous fake news that he had died after he was involved in a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway in February.

“I am doing very well. The other time they had ‘killed’ me, now if I am in ICU that is a big improvement, from death to ICU I cannot be doing that bad.

“They say in media business that all publicity is good. It keeps you in the minds of the people. I can live with that. If anyone asks you please tell them that since the initial reports were that I was in the mortuary, the ICU is definitely a great improvement and therefore I will soon be in the general ward,” Tuju said.

At the same time, Tuju jokingly said wellwishers concerned about his well-being should send him some money.

“If anyone wants to confirm that I am okay, let them send something on M-Pesa. I have a special sound for all M-Pesa messages of over Sh1,000 and they should expect a prompt thank you call or acknowledgement,” he said.