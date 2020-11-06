Kenyan media personality Adelle Onyango is triumphantly raising a glass to intentional healing after putting in the work towards loving her body.

The internationally recognized social activist and podcaster said she hated her body for a long time and went to great lengths to keep it hidden.

Adelle reckoned that parts of her body brought back traumatic memories of a rape ordeal in 2008 when she was a 19-year-old at the United States International University (USIU).

“For many years I hated it (my body). I don’t know I think at the time parts of it reminded me of getting raped…the scars. Then came eczema with it’s own scars as if to mock me,” wrote Adelle in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

While at it, the ‘Legally Clueless’ podcaster shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit, revealing that previously, she wouldn’t be caught dead in a bikini.

“Getting into a swimsuit was just…a no-no! Which sucked because I’ve been a swimmer all my life and I loved it!

“So I hid it – tights, long sleeves, double sleeves, don’t swim, the works! I hardly looked at it. Didn’t give it the healthy things it needed. For years….yikes!” she added.

Adelle said she now “respects and honours the divinity” in her body. “It’s carried me through battlefields and continues to do so to date,” she wrote.

Adelle noted that while it has been hard, she is still healing and on the way to freedom.

“Here’s to intentional healing. It’s hard.⁣

It takes time.⁣

I’m not all the way there.⁣

But it really is the gateway to freedom!⁣

⁣

#IntentionalHealing #SexualTrauma #LovingYourBody #Therapy #Healing”

Check out more shots of Adelle’s stunning bikini body below.