A section of evangelicals in Kenya has accused the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce of taking the church for granted.

Led by head of Deliverance Church in Kenya, Bishop Mark Kariuki, the evangelical leaders said they presented their memorandum to the taskforce but none of their proposals were considered in the final draft of the BBI report.

“We are all Kenyans and each one of us has a right to air their concerns. We presented our concerns in the 2010 Constitution but were ignored. We appeared before the BBI taskforce and presented our memorandum and up to today, it has been ignored,” Kariuki said on Wednesday.

“We are of the view that the task force deliberately took the church for granted. But let it be made clear that as per the last census, we have a representation of 82 per cent and we have the ability and the capacity to rally ourselves to mobilise and have candidates who will carry the interests of the church in every constituency,” he said.

Kariuki said issues raised by the church in the 2010 Constitution have not been exhausted. He said BBI should seek to mend all bridges including the churches.

“We appreciate the effort made by the two principals but everybody must be brought on board. Let us not act as if we are doing this for someone,” he said.

“If not, as a church we shall stand and declare we cannot take that direction.”