Celebrity musician Akothee has distanced herself from her adopted son Shadrack Mwita following a bitter fall out.

In May this year, Akothee rescued Mwita from the streets after learning about his plight; Mwita lost his left leg at the age of 7 in a road accident, where he also lost his mother.

Akothee took him in and went out of her way to transform his life for the better. However, one month after Akothee facilitated his prosthetic leg, Mwita’s greed started rearing its ugly head.

“The day I picked up Shadrach Mwita, I broke up with my brother who is one of my confidants, he told me ‘Akoth don’t pick a lame person from the streets, you don’t know their background, shop for that boy and leave him, Akoth, Akoth leave that boy alone, you are not taking him anywhere.’ Me with my big head, I insisted and thought the boy needs help. He lied he is 18, so I thought he needs a mother love 💔, my bro became angry and drove off, leaving me with strangers since I didn’t want to listen to him. My bro abandoned me for quite some time and never stepped in my compound while mwita was there. One month later after fixing Mwita’s leg, he brought out his greed, misbehaved and hurt me deeply. I then sent him back to APDK(care centre), where I was paying 1000 per day as my anger calmed down,” Akothee narrated in a series of posts on Instagram.

‘While he was there I had so much pain that I could not even talk to him, I rather call the doctor’s to check on him. He would say he missed me and missed home, but I didn’t buy it anymore. I hated him instantly for brining pain to me innocently. 👉I had rented him a house next to my home, which he never cleaned at all, the land lady called me often saying the place is smelling and I had to employ for him a cleaner and someone who could show him how to cook for himself. And maybe take care of the modern toilet. This was before I decided to bring him into my compound,” she added.

The singer said she tried to forgive Shadrack but that was also taken for granted.

“On the 8th of June at home, the following morning Shadrack refused to take breakfast. He then broke the news that I should go build a home for his grandmother and finally his family appears with demands. I was shocked and broken beyond repair. I tired finding place in my heart to forgive him, but my heart refused completely,” Akothee said.

The mother of five now says she wants nothing to do with Shadrack.

“Now with those few remarks, I have never given birth to a child with the name Shadrack Mwita. I have my two boys in France and my 3 girls. They are well behaved and taking care of themselves. Don’t ever call me regarding any Shadrack Mwita I don’t know him nor his family. Let him go back to the streets where I found him. Unfortunately, tuskys where I found him is closed, let him go to Naivas there are big cars passing there. I am done,” Akothee declared.