Millicent Kithinji, the alleged hostess of a sex-crazed teen party in Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate, was arraigned at Milimani law courts Monday alongside three other suspects.

Ms Kithinji, 41, and her co-accused David Kibe Wambui, George Kamau Muthoni, and Michael Murega were detained for seven days to allow time for investigations.

The prosecution told the court that the 44 teenagers arrested at the house party, were involved in pornography and drugs in the presence of the four suspects. The minors included 26 boys and 18 girls aged between 14 and 17 years.

In an affidavit filed in court, corporal Julius Oguma of Dagoretti DCI offices said police retrieved condoms and empty bottles of an assortment of alcohol and bhang from Ms Kithinji’s house.

The defence argued that seven days was a lot saying Kithinji has a pre-existing medical condition.

However, the prosecution urged senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot to give it seven days. They asked the magistrate to consider the minors who were lured by Kithinji.

Cheruiyot allowed police to detain the suspects at Kabete Police station until Monday next week.

The magistrate further directed police to escort Kithinji back to the crime scene to pick her medicine.