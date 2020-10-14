Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was not left behind as the world commemorated the annual ‘No Bra Day’ on Tuesday, October 13.

October being the breast cancer awareness month, women across the globe forewent wearing a bra yesterday as a means to honor women who are battling breast cancer while raising awareness on the most common invasive cancer in women.

With most women marking No Bra Day on social media platforms using the hashtag #nobraday, Ms Omanga joined the bandwagon, sharing pictures of herself without a bra.

She took the opportunity to encourage other Kenyan women to free their breasts in support of breast cancer survivors.

Omanga captioned her post: “Today is NO BRA DAY, leading by example, I want to encourage my fellow ladies to forgo wearing a bra to encourage Breast cancer awareness and show support to survivors.”

Here are the photos