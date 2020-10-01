Churchill Show comedian Othuol Othuol, born Ben Maurice Onyango, sent a message to family, friends and fellow comedians pleading for help after he was hospitalized.

The popular standup comedian is said to be hospitalized at Shalom hospital in Machakos receiving TB treatment.

According to sources, Othuol was first rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital and later transferred to the health facility in Machakos on Monday. He is said to have been unwell for two weeks without any medication and was unable to eat solid food.

On Monday evening, he sent out a message saying he was set for an MRI scan at Kenyatta National Hospital.

“Hi, hope this finds you well. I want to thank you for the support you have offered me. Meanwhile, sijapona and I will be going back to Kenyatta Hospital for a 2nd MRI,” he wrote in part.

The first scan reportedly indicated he has an abnormal infection in the brain, with Laugh Industry’s Ken Waudo saying: “The medics told us they could not confirm if it’s a tumour or not.”

Othuol’s message further reads: “As at now the growth imenishika, ulimi umefura hata. I am not able to either eat or talk. I am pleading with you for any assistance to enable me get treatment. Thanks and God bless.”