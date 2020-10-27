A public service vehicle tout was charged with forcibly pushing a passenger out of a moving bus and violently robbing him of Sh16,530 cash and a mobile phone valued at Sh18,000.

Austin Alero Chiteyi appeared before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitagwa at Kibera Law court where he denied the charges.

The accused allegedly robbed Leonard Thiong’o on September 6 in Uthiru within Nairobi county. He is said to have committed the offence with others not before the court.

The Court heard the victim had boarded the vehicle in the Nairobi CBD to Cooperation but the accused person terminated the trip at Uthiru.

The complainant asked for his fare but the tout threw him out of the bus and he fell head first, sustaining deep cut in the head.

After regaining consciousness, Thiong’o found himself in the hospital and later reported the matter at Kabete police station leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Magistrate Kitagwa ordered his release on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount and directed the case to proceed on November 6.