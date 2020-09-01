The World Health Organisation (WHO) is urging Kenyans to remain resilient in observing COVID-19 guidelines in spite of a decline in the number of new coronavirus infections.

In a statement Monday, WHO cautioned that the decline does not necessarily mean that Kenya is flattening the curve.

“For now we would warn against premature relaxation of the effective measures put in place by the Kenyan government,” WHO said.

“We advice that the wearing of masks, the frequent washing or sanitising should remain in place.”

According to the U.N agency, testing should be strengthened to capture a greater proportion of suspected cases within the testing regime.

It further noted that epidemiological, health systems and public health surveillance considerations need to be factored in deciding whether the decline implies an interruption of transmission and review of interventions.

“While these are encouraging quality indicators that may be used as proxy to decreased transmission, the findings should be treated with caution,” WHO said.

“As encouraging as the report may be, this cannot be stated conclusively, since the positivity rate can be interpreted only with comprehensive surveillance and testing of suspected cases.”

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday said Kenya has started to flatten the curve.

Speaking while opening the Covid-19 Virtual Conference, the Head of State said the country has done well in the six months since the first COVID-19 case was recorded.

He, however, urged caution saying the pandemic is at a critical point.

“We must analyse as this virus unfolds and changes form. We are at the inflection point and here the curve can either flatten and de-escalate or take an upward surge,” he said.

“We must not celebrate this happy moment too soon, but rather celebrate it with caution…the curve begins to flatten after it reaches its highest point, this is the most dangerous point.”