Second term governors will be barred from vying for constituency or Senate seats should a new bill by Senator Dr Micheal Mbito be passed.

In the Bill that was read in the Senate for the first time last week, the Trans Nzoia Senator wants governors barred from contesting for elective office for five years.

“The President retires after serving his two terms, why are Governors allowed to vie for other positions after serving for two terms? The constitution is silent on that and we must correct it,” stated Mbito.

The Senator argues that most second term governors are now eyeing development projects in constituencies they will be vying in 2022, and therefore having an unfair advantage over other aspirants.

“Who would compete with a Governor that has billions at his disposal and is only developing one constituency that he will vie?” Mbito posed.

As such, the Trans Nzoia Senator states governors whose tenure has expired should vie for Presidency or any other position at the national level.

Mbito notes that by the time the governors would be exiting offices after serving a second term, their actions would certainly be under investigations whose “outcomes would have a bearing on whether a former holder of the office of county governor would be suitable to hold any other elective office”.

“The consequence of the bill would be two-fold: In the first instance, oversight bodies would have adequate time to inquire into any matters arising from the tenure of a former governor and in the second instance, voters would have a reference point in making an informed choice as to the suitability of a former governor to hold another elective office,” reads the proposal in part.

This comes as some governors who are now in their last term push for regional governments to remain relevant with some openly stating they will be vying for MP and Senatorial seats.

Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Ali Roba (Mandera), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Hassan Joho (Mombasa) have since thrown their weight behind the establishment of the third-tier government.

Should the Senate pass Dr Mbito’s Bill, it will be taken to the National Assembly for debate before forwaded to the President for assent.