Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege has brushed off controversial Kikuyu singer Muigai wa Njoroge for criticizing Central Kenya women leaders.

The musician accused Murang’a and Kiambu women representatives of disrespect and hypocrisy over the raging debate about respect for mothers.

Sabina Chege and her Kiambu counterpart Gathoni wa Muchomba had led women in bashing Emurua Dikkir MP Johanna Ng’eno and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi for their remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother.

But according to Muigai was Njoroge, it was shameful of the women leaders to involve mothers in their political agendas.

“What I have witnessed from some politicians is shameful. Bribing our mothers with Sh200 to engage them in political wars is total disrespect. The war is for politicians and not for our mothers,” said Muigai in a video posted to Facebook.

Further, Muigai, speaking on behalf of Central Kenya musicians, pointed out that the same women leaders did speak out or protest when women in Kariobangi were left homeless as a result of govt demolitions.

He also noted that they did not protest against the recent demolitions in Githurai or against Kenyan youth perishing in Arab countries.

“When Gikomba market burns, I have never seen Sabina Chege, Gathoni wa Muchomba and Cate Waruguru demonstrating or telling our women to undress in protest.

“We don’t want our mothers to be exploited to fight political battles. Let our mothers stay at home in peace.”

When reached for comment, Sabina Chege said Muigai should be engaging with fellow men instead of attacking women.

“Let him deal with his fellow men or wear a skirt then I will engage him as my peer,” she said, adding: “Are we the only ones who spoke? And why do men find it easy to attack women instead of engaging men?”