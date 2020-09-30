Education CS George Magoha has directed final year students in all universities and tertiary institutions to report back to class on Monday, October 5.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the minister said this is part of progressive reopening of learning institutions.

“Following broad-based consultations, the Ministry of Education notifies the public that the progressive re-opening of education institutions will start with the re-opening of universities and tertiary institutions with effect from Monday 5 October, 2020,” Magoha outlined in an advisory to newsrooms.

He said Boards of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions (TVETs), Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) and University Councils will announce the resumption date of in-person learning for other classes.

CS Magoha directed respective University Councils and Senates to prioritize reopening of in-person teaching for science-based courses.

The CS asserted that safe resumption of in-person learning in learning institutions requires utmost fidelity to Ministry of Health guidelines on COVID-19.

Learning institutions are required to sporadically monitor temperatures for all students, enforce observance of hygiene as well as adopt innovative ways of enforcing social distance.

Further, institutions that had been designated as quarantine facilities will be required to be fumigated under the supervision of health officials, prior to re-opening.

Additionally, all institutions are required to have links to a medical facility before the re-opening with the Education Ministry threatening punitive actions to institutions that will be found flouting the laid-out guidelines.

At the same time, Magoha said learners and staff will be provided with psychological and spiritual support as the targeted institutions are set to be reopened.

Magoha said Education officials in conjunction with public health officials will continuously monitor and review the level of compliance.