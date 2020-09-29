Saleh Wanjala, infamously known as ‘Bungoma James Bond’, is dead.

Mr Wanjala made headlines in 2016 when he hung on a chopper that was ferrying the body of Jacob Juma from Kanduyi airstrip to his rural home in Bumula.

His family confirmed his passing on Monday, September 28, 2020 saying was found unconscious in his house. He was rushed to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“He was found lying on the floor of his house and was very weak, he could not walk by himself so the family rushed him to Bungoma Hospital where he died moments later,” said Kevin Wanjala, a neigbour.

His body was moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

