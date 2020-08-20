The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has begun upgrading Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital from Level 4 to Level 5 health facility.

NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi said the upgrade is part of a strategy to improve delivery of health services in Nairobi.

“Ours is to reach out to the people where they are. We are upgrading every hospital and building new facilities in Nairobi starting with 24 hospitals in informal settlements. As far as Mama Lucy is concerned we are upgrading it to Level 5,” Badi said.

The upgrade will see the number of beds increased to 120 from the current 112. The facility will also have an 18-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The upgrade to a county referral facility is expected to ease congestion at Kenyatta National Hospital and Mbagathi Hospital.

The facility will also be able to offer medical laboratory diagnosis, major and minor surgeries, oxygen supply services and others.

To operate optimally, Mama Lucy Hospital will reportedly need 752 health personnel. It currently has 440 staff, including 21 consultants, 10 medical officers, six dentists, 15 pharmacists, 193 nurses and non–clinical staff, who serve 13,220 patients every month.