The government has released an updated list of countries whose citizens will not be required to quarantine on arrival in Kenya.

The list released on Wednesday increased the number of countries exempted from quarantine to 130 from the initial 19 approved after resumption of international flights on August 1.

The Transport Ministry and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) approved the new list that includes Uganda, Angola, Botswana, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Lesotho, Libya, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

Notably missing from the list is neighboring Tanzania.

All passengers arriving in the country will be required to produce a PCR based Covid-19 certificate whose test should have been done 96 hours before travel.

The list will be reviewed on a regular basis depending on the circumstances on the ground and after a comprehensive global mapping of the intensity of the disease.

Here is the full list of countries exempted from quarantine in Kenya.