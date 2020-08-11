Former Minister of Justice Martha Karua has echoed the voice of a majority of Kenyans demanding accountability and transparency for the billions of Covid-19 donor funds.

In a press conference Monday, the Narc Kenya party leader said the State should show in great detail where the loans and funds received from donors were spent to fight the pandemic.

“We demand full disclosure, transparency and accountability for all Covid-19 funds, resources and equipment from all sources including loans, grants, donations and in-kind support both locally and internationally,” Ms Karua said.

“CS Kagwe needs to make up his mind whether he wants to be the boss of Afya (Health) House or Mafya (Cartel),” she added.

Martha Karua also lamented the lack of arrests and prosecutions at the Health ministry and accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of failing to provide leadership in the fight against the virus.

“Not a single person has been prosecuted from the #MafyaHouseScandal of 2016 despite government promises to do so. President Kenyatta must address the endemic corruption in the health sector, including the adverse mention of people close to him,” she said.

“Though predictable, President Kenyatta’s silence in the face of this repeat performance of the theft and abuse of healthcare monies by public servants is regrettable even as the government shifts the corona burden from the state to citizens through a chorus of personal responsibility and self-care,” Ms Karua said.

The former Gichugu MP said the government has collapsed. She called for BBI funds to be redirected to the coronavirus war.

“We can no longer to tie the destiny of tens of millions of Kenyans to the short term and selfish desires of heartless leadership. We are stating unequivocally that President Kenyatta’s private interests and 2022 succession must not be forced on Kenyans when his government remains incapable of doing what government are supposed to do: take care of its citizens and do no harm to them.”

“For all practical purposes, this government has collapsed. The only things that seems to be functioning in this government are mis-procurement, taxation and political patronage. Kenyans deserve better,” Karua stated.