Former Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr is not a fan of the local alcoholic spirit, Konyagi.

During his time in Kenya, the Maltese born tactician had a taste of the popular hard liquor after Gor fans gave him a sip of Konyagi as he interacted with them. The moment was caught on camera, with Dylan being captured making a disgusted facial expression.

“I thought it was ordinary gin but on tasting it I was blown away…I had never tasted anything as disgusting and bitter as Konyagi,” Kerr recalled.

Adding: “Just to paint a picture to those who don’t know Konyagi, I would rather drink diesel fuel than it. I can never try that drink again.”

Kerr, who is the current manager of South Africa’s Baroka FC, however, said he misses the street food and the world-famous Kenyan hospitality.

“I miss eating matumbo and ugali at Burma Market. I miss the boiled eggs, samosas and bhajia at Camp Toyoyo. I really miss my nyama choma. I miss the Kenyan people and their hospitality,” he said.

“I never liked the upmarket places where other foreigners used to frequent. I like to interact with ordinary people and really enjoyed my time in Kenya.”

Kerr also disclosed that Kenyan striker Michael Olunga could have played in England, but he instead opted to sign for Kashiwa Reysol in Japan.

Speaking to Goal, Kerr said he negotiated for Olunga to go for trials with Bolton Wanderers but the striker instead decided to sign in Japan.

“He [Olunga] was interested to go to England and I asked a friend who said he’d be interested having a look at the player,” Kerr said.

“It was to happen two years ago but now the deal could not be sealed because he opted to sign in Japan.

“It was to happen at [Bolton], I got a chance for him at Bolton but he went to Japan, that is it, nothing much to say, I know [Olunga] is happy he went to Japan, he chose Japan for his career.

“Bolton would have loved to have a look at him but he was signed by Reysol, so whilst Bolton would have invited him, he had already picked his destination as Japan, I don’t think this is a story, because it never happened anyway.”