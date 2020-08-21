A bodaboda operator died after he was attacked Wednesday night for demanding to be paid his dues.

According to media sources, the deceased Evans Wafula had ferried a woman from Mutambo to her home in Mugweiyot, Trans Nzoia County when he requested to be paid Sh50.

The Standard reports that the woman’s husband then attacked Wafula with a panga leaving him with serious injuries on the head.

Confirming the incident, Mabonde location chief Mrs Judith Kundu said Wafula was rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

“The information I have is that the rider had dropped the woman and requested to be paid Sh50 but the woman’s husband attacked him with a panga. He was rushed to a local clinic where first aid was administered and asked to seek special treatment at the district hospital,” said the administrator.

The Chief added that the suspect fled after he was alerted that Wafula had succumbed to the injuries.

“We have launched a manhunt to arrest him,” the chief said.

Police moved the body to Kitale county morgue.