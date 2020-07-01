National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has revealed that only two members of parliament have tested positive for coronavirus as of June 30, 2020.

In a statement to the House yesterday, Muturi said one of the positive MPs has since been discharged from hospital and is in isolation.

“I wish to note that far from the speculations reported in the media and elsewhere, information available to the Office of Speaker indicate that, we have two cases of the virus that have been reported among Members of Parliament,” he said.

The Speaker noted that the second legislator was in stable condition and recuperating in the general wards.

“I have deliberately given this information to reassure the public and dissuade the ongoing speculation. Whilst the need for information is critical to the public, the media should in the first instance note that the medical details of individuals, including Members of Parliament, are confidential and ought to be treated as such,” Muturi said.

“Additionally, the media should desist from sensationalizing the cases in Parliament as thought these cases were any different from the rest of the cases in the country,” he added.

The Speaker also noted that Parliament has taken several measures to combat the spread of the virus including limiting the number of MPs accessing the chamber, designated holding-areas for MPs, adoption of virtual sittings for committees where applicable as well as working-from-home measures for members of staff.

“We have also held several voluntary testing sessions within Parliament including in April and the one that is currently ongoing here in Parliament being undertaken by the Ministry of Health,” he said.