Police in Hola, Tana River County are holding a man accused of raping his six-year-old daughter.

The girl was rushed to Hola Referral Hospital by her parents who claimed that she was hurt while playing with a stick.

However, preliminary investigations revealed that the parents lied, with Chief Reproductive Health Officer Hawaa Abdigafoor saying the minor was admitted with second-degree tears and had lost a lot of blood.

“She was brought in in a serious condition, had lost a lot of blood and was in deep pain. So we did the best we could and later interrogated the situation privately,” she said.

Hola Police Base Commander Peter Ekuthi said the minor revealed that her father gave her Sh100 to lie that her injuries were as a result of playing.

“The girl revealed to our gender officer that her father was the cause of her misery, and had threatened her with death if she revealed the truth,” said Mr Ekuthi.

Children’s Officer Maria Mbote added that her conversation with the child yielded the defilement narrative despite the mother’s insistence that the injuries were from playing with a stick.

The man in his mid-40s, only identified as Gavava, was arrested pending further investigations and arraignment in court.