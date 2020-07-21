Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is crying foul after his scheduled interview at Spice FM was canceled at the last minute.

The Standard group owned radio station was set to host the controversial lawmaker on Monday morning. Spice FM journalist Eric Latiff had invited Moses Kuria to discuss parliament’s relationship with the Executive.

Following the last-minute cancelation, Kuria went on a social media rant accusing Gideon Moi of blocking the interview.

“Today my friend Eric Latif of KTN/Spice FM invited me for an interview tomorrow. I warned him that his boss Gideon Moi and his new boss will not allow this. He insisted.

“I published this invite here on this page. Now Gideon Moi has cancelled the show. It won’t happen,” Kuria said.

Seeing as it is the third time Kuria’s interview has been canceled, the MP claimed that it is the work of the government.

“The state has issued instructions to all media houses not to host me. I love and respect all media professionals. For your own good DO NOT INTERVIEW ME. Seek prior approval from Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga before you do so. Do not waste your or my time,” Kuria said.

Last week, the MP lamented the cancelation of an interview with Standard Reporter Viviane Wandera.

“I spent the entire Sunday afternoon doing an interview with Standard Group’s Vivianne Wandera for the ‘On the Carpet’ column that was to appear in the Standard this Friday. It has just been cancelled. Pole sana Vivianne. You are not a loser. By giving in to the dictates of the deep state, your bosses are the losers. Wait, soon they will be shouting media freedom. We shall remind them. You are a winner Vivianne,” he said.