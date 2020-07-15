A middle-aged man from Kakamega has finally been approved to join the “table of men” after he got circumcised on Monday.

Douglas Olumwachi, 35, from Butali Village in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County finally got the cut in front of his family this week after evading the knife for nearly 20 years.

According to his father Francis Olumwachi, the father of two had devised numerous ways of evading the knife since his teenage years.

“I am now glad my son can join the table of men,” said Francis as quoted by K24 Digital.

On his part, Douglas said he was relieved that he won’t have to keep looking over his shoulders, worrying when he was going to get caught.

“I am grateful to the community for organising my circumcision. I can now rest easy without fearing that they would come for me in subsequent initiation seasons,” he said.