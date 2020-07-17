The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has finally bowed to pressure from jobseeking Kenyan youth and waived the Ksh.1,000 compliance certificate fee for non-beneficiaries.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, HELB CEO Charles Ringera announced that the issuance of the document to non-beneficiaries is free effective July 15.

“HELB has been issuing compliance certificates to non-beneficiaries of student loans at a fee of Ksh. 1,000 to defray the cost of the certificate and other administrative expenses,” the notice read in part.

“However, during various stakeholder engagements where HELB seeks feedback on citizen service delivery, it has repeatedly come to our attention that the charges for non-loanee compliance certificate are perceived to be punitive, especially to the many unemployed youth who did not benefit from the student loans.”

Mr Ringera noted that Kenyan youth had complained of unemployment difficulties, slow economic growth and a rising cost of living amid retrenchments and downsizing affecting all sectors in the wake of the coronavirus.

He said the waiver is aimed at motivating Kenyan youth to seek jobs and opportunities to contribute towards nation-building as well as to create goodwill and promotion of HELB products among Kenyans.

“The HELB Compliance Certificates will now be free of charge and can be accessed from the HELB website as well as the e-Citizen portal.”