A university student was Monday charged with raping his ex-girlfriend in Dagoretti sub-county in Nairobi.

Denis Bonyinyo Abuga, a student at St Paul’s University, allegedly committed the offence on July 9 when he had gone to collect his belongings following a breakup.

A Kibera Court heard that Abuga called the woman and told her that he was paying her a visit to pick his stuff. The woman agreed.

Police added that when Abuga arrived, the victim left him in the sitting room and went into her bedroom but the accused followed her and sat on the bed.

A police report indicates that Abuga wanted to talk to the woman but she told him she wanted to leave for work.

The suspect then became violent, grabbed the woman and threw her on the bed. He then tied her with her handbag and raped her.

The victim called neighbours who took her to Kilimani police station where she filed the complaint.

On top of the rape charge, Abuga was also charged with committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to Sexual Offences Act.

He denied the charges before Kibera chief magistrate Abdul Lorot and asked for lenient bond terms, the Star reports.

The accused, through his lawyer, said he was booked for an operation at a city hospital and needed to be freed on bond.

The prosecution asked the court to direct that a sample be taken from the accused for a DNA test.

The magistrate granted the accused Sh200,000 bail with a surety of similar amount and ordered the suspect to present himself at Kilimani police station for extraction of a sample for DNA testing on Wednesday next week.

The case will proceed on August 3.