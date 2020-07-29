A security guard is nursing injuries after she was shot by a police officer on Monday afternoon in Kilimani area of Nairobi.

A police report indicates that the officer, Hussein Ali, was on escort duties when he accidentally discharged one round.

The security guard, Ms Lucy Njeri Kamau, sustained slight injuries on the right upper thigh and right ring finger.

“Hussein Ali while on escort duties in a Security Group of Africa vehicle while loading cash at Equity ATM at Kenol Petrol station Hurlingham Kilimani area accidentally discharged one round of 9mm ammunition from his officially issued firearm,” a police report reads.

Ms Njeri was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Officers who visited the scene of the incident recovered one spent cartridge. Mr Hussein was armed with a scorpion gun.