A man who reportedly defended his wife’s honor by beating up a man who threatened to rape his wife has been charged in court.

Gabriel Wanjohi was charged at the Makadara Law Court with causing grievous harm to Gregory Muendo Musyoka on June 30, 2020, at Kware estate in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The accused allegedly assaulted Musyoka after his wife called him for help.

It is claimed that Mr Musyoka was at Wanjohi’s wife’s business premises where he ordered food before hurling insults at her and threatening to rape her.

The terrified businesswoman made a distress call to her husband who arrived at the hotel and allegedly slapped and pushed Muendo sending his tumbling on the tarmac.

Muendo reportedly fell on his back and fell unconscious. Police officers who arrived at the scene took Muendo to a nearby clinic for first aid before he was transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo, Mr Wanjohi denied the charges.

The court granted him Sh200,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000, with the hearing of the case set to start on September 22, 2020.