Police in Kisii have arrested a woman accused of selling her son for Ksh13,800.

Irene Kemunto, the mother of the seven-year-old trafficked from Elementaita in Nakuru County, was arrested alongside the alleged buyer, Zipporah Nyabate, at Nyansiongo in Kisii.

They were nabbed at Nyabate’s home where the child was found. The pair had allegedly committed the crime between June 10 and 19 of this year.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said it was Kemunto’s mother who reported the disappearance of her grandson at Elementaita police station under OB number 18/06/2020.

In her defence, Nyabate told police that she had legitimately acquired custody of the child.

Police are investigating the matter as they try to establish why Kemunto sold her son.

“Currently, the two suspects are in police custody as they await charges to be opened against them,” said Commissioner Mariba.