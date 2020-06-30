Kenya’s anti-graft watchdog, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, on Monday arrested a former Kenya Revenue Authority Manager and his wife for failure to pay tax.

Joseph Chege Gikonyo and his wife Lucy Kangai Stephen, who are listed as directors at Giche Limited, are said to have failed to pay Ksh38 million in taxes.

According to the EACC, it established that between 2010 and 2015, both, being directors of Giche Limited, accumulated unexplained assets amounting to Ksh597 million.

“They fraudulently failed to pay Sh38,692,694 taxes to the Kenya Revenue Authority,” EACC boss Twalib Mubarak said in a statement on Monday.

Twalib noted that the commission forwarded the investigation file to the DPP, who okayed the arrest of the two.

In 2018, Kenya Revenue Authority refuted reports that Chege was its employee saying he was interdicted on October 31, 2016 when allegations of his involvement in malpractices emerged.

EACC was alarmed by Chege’s millionaire lifestyle which was at odds with his Ksh119,000 salary. The commission said Chege had no other known sources of income to explain the massive fortune.

The suspect who worked at KRA offices in Eldoret had declared he had assets estimated at Ksh61 million.

Chege and his wife are expected to take plea today, Tuesday, June 30.