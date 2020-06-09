The death of George Floyd and the ensuing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in America and other parts of the world have now culminated in anti-racism protesters toppling down contentious statues in their respective countries.

In Bristol for example, demonstrators on Sunday pulled down a bronze statue of Edward Colston, a notorious slave trader who was prominently involved in England’s sole official slaving company in the 17th century – the Royal African Company- which transported tens of thousands of Africans across the Atlantic Ocean to work in sugar plantations and tobacco fields. The company branded its initials onto the chest of every enslaved African.

Photos shared on social media showed protesters kneeling on the neck of the slave trader’s statue for eight minutes, recalling how George Floyd died at the hands of a white policeman.

Demonstrators then rolled the 5.5-metre statue that had stood since 1895 into the Bristol Harbour, sparking joyous scenes of a well-executed takedown.

If you’re one of the people who thinks throwing a statue of Edward Colston into the sea is bad, wait until you find out about the 19,000 slaves who died whilst his company transported them to the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/xahaC16G7E — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 7, 2020



This has led to calls for protesters across the world to follow suit and bring down any contentious monuments.

Closer home, a number of Kenyans on social media platforms have singled out Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s statue at Kenyatta International Conference Centre as a contentious monument.

Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi on Monday contributed to the discussion on Twitter, proposing a simple plan of how Kenyan protestors can bring down the statue of the country’s first president, which is seen by some as a symbol of oppression

According to Boni, the statue can be toppled easily at the next reggae concert that will be hosted at the popular venue. He proposed that protestors should pay for a ticket under the pretext of attending the concert with the agenda being to bring down the historical monument.

“Tukienda concert ya reggae KICC next time tunaeza iteremsha fasta fasta. Watu walipie ticko lakini agenda ikuwe ni hii,” tweeted Mwangi.

Boni’s idea sparked wild reactions, with a majority of Kenyans agreeing with the activist.

We have sampled some tweets below.

Tukienda concert ya reggae KICC next time tunaeza iteremsha fasta fasta. Watu walipie ticko lakini agenda ikuwe ni hii. 👊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/6LlAeEhtRj — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 8, 2020

Such things can’t be mobilised quietly. Strangers at a concert can’t pull such a move spontaneously. Utapigwa na watoto wa politicians and their bodyguards when you pull such a stunt. Carry your own crowd and then persuade the rest to take part. — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 8, 2020

Leave our Mau Mau Freedom Fighters out of your DONOR FUNDED silly activities. Omba Pesa za wazungu donors using other ways! — Itimū wa Njūrūri (@ItimuNjururi) June 8, 2020

I got an A- in history for studying lies that Kenyatta was among the freedom fighters — Fardamulla (@MullahYasin) June 8, 2020

Know your history beyond the textbook then you will understand otherwise stick to makeup. — Monsieur Mavela (@mkenyaAmechoka) June 8, 2020

We are not told of negative stories,they are reality.He played no role that was in favour of the Kenyan in his entirety pre colonial or post colonial.

Pardon on the make-up comment ,though if the shoe fits…. — Monsieur Mavela (@mkenyaAmechoka) June 8, 2020

“A symbolic propaganda campaign was organized to maintain the myth that Kenyatta had always been the Mau Mau leader the British arrested and jailed in 1953, despite the reality of Kenyatta’s repeated denunciation of the movement.” — HW (@KolaLtd) June 8, 2020

The founding father of oppression — SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING (@NEWKENYA6) June 8, 2020

@MaleyaPravin This may be the first Reggae concert I ever attend 😂😂 — Jacqui May Ombara (@ombara_may) June 8, 2020

I tweeted before lakini ni sawa tu…tuko tayari kuteremsha… pic.twitter.com/p0UtIn2sVT — Respect Parte LEADER (@FelixKMuriithi) June 8, 2020

Hiyo siku kila raiya atatoka KICC akiwa hivi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HfbK9BneIG — Antetokounmpo (@TrupyWupy) June 8, 2020

Seems like am attending a reggae concert — ⚡Fundi Wa Stima⚡ (@AmJoseh) June 8, 2020

We do like the British — James Moyosafi. (@mwaijames) June 8, 2020

I don’t know why am in agreement 🤣 — Japheth koech (@JapheKoech) June 8, 2020

Let us start with removing the ‘tta’ from the name of the building then. — Kamau N Maurice (@KamauD33) June 8, 2020

Ghafla Bin Vu🤣🤣🤣 — Josh Oluga (@Josholuga) June 8, 2020

They’re coming for your neck for incitement😂😂😂 — Afrikan 🇰🇪 (@otieno_sylvery) June 8, 2020

Kabisaaa Vile kutaenda kuende😂😂😂 — CHOKOCH WA KIKUYU🇰🇪 (@ChokochwaKikuyu) June 8, 2020

Thai one was busy siring kids in Kapenguria as Kimathi and company were fighting whites…Real scam he was — George Kayman (@KaymanGeorge) June 8, 2020

Count me in!!!! Nobody can stop reggae ✊🏾 — Njeri Gachuhi (Sheri) (@RastaAdvocate) June 8, 2020

Alafu mueke kwa ile maji ya Uhuru Park — Masiga Maurice (@maurice_masiga) June 8, 2020

A statue of a dictator showing the High Court his back, … the day will come, and I will be there. — Mukhomba (@JMukhomba) June 8, 2020

After betraying the true freedom fighters ?

We can’t erase history

But we can change our future

I don’t want my kid being lied to ati Johnstone alipigania Uhuru

I want them to know Dedan Kimathi, Field Marshall Muthoni, Koitalel and the likes of Mekatilili

Not traitors — Haluazavala (@Haluazahra) June 8, 2020