Oburu Odinga Urges Ogolla’s Son Joel to Allow Probe Into Father’s Death

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has urged the family of the late General Francis Ogolla not to rule out an investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of the Chief of Defence Forces.

Speaking to mourners at Obama K’Ogello Primary School in Ngi’ya Village, Oburu pointed out that similar tragic incidents involving high-ranking officials from Nyanza have occurred before.

“Even though it was an accident; in this region we’ve had many such accidents and we’ve also had assassinations of leaders from this region. So when such things happen we are a bit suspicious not because of anything, but we want to know the truth,” the Senator said.

Oburu faulted Ogolla’s son, Joel Rabuku, for dismissing calls for investigations into the fatal chopper crash.

“We want to ask the General’s son (Joel) not to be impatient with us. It’s not because of anything it is because once bitten twice shy. We asking for no stones to be left unturned and let us know the truth on who killed General Ogolla,” the Senator said.

He added: “I was part and parcel of the team that was investigating the death of Ouko. It was very sad because the regime at that time managed to convince the family to be very protective and not allow people to go into details. So young man allow investigators to do their work.”