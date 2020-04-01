Former nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony is counting losses after robbers broke into her resort in Sibanga, Trans Nzoia County during curfew hours.

The former lawmaker said the thugs, whose numbers could not be established, spent over eight hours enjoying free beer and wine at Sirwo Resort on Tuesday night.

The suspects reportedly gained access to the establishment after cutting a barbed wire fence from a neighbouring farm. They are said to have taken advantage of the heavy downfall to break the doors into hotel without the knowledge of the security guard.

Kittony added that the robbers disabled the CCTV system, pointing to the likelihood of an inside job.

After entertaining themselves with free beer, the thugs then made away with electronics worth Sh500,000 and expensive liquor. The items included two television sets, music systems and other valuables.

“I was informed by my house help that the hotel had been broken into and several items including expensive electronic equipment and wines were missing,” the retired politician told Standard.

“We suspect that the thieves were many and had the knowledge of the building because they disabled the CCTV installed at the hotel before executing their mission,’’ she added.

“This is a big blow for me. I’m urging security agents in the area to monitor the movements of idle youths in the county and also intensify security patrols especially on business premises,’’ Kittony pleaded.

Police officers from Kachibora Police Station visited the scene and launched an investigation.