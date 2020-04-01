Detectives in Bondo, Siaya county are investigating the death of a man who died under unclear circumstances in Bar Kowino sub-location.

The body of 60-year-old James Awuora was found in his house on Monday by his 13- year-old daughter. The girl has been staying with him after he separated from his wife a couple of years ago.

Bondo sub-county police Commander Anthony Wafula said the man reportedly quarreled with his daughter over food on Sunday night before the girl left for her brother’s house.

The teenage girl went back to her father’s house at around 3 pm Monday when she discovered her father’s lifeless body. Preliminary reports indicate that the man may have taken his own life but investigations are ongoing.

The police boss said that the body had been moved to Owens hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.