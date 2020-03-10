Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo has agreed to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta over the broiling border tensions between the countries.

Farmaajo, who received Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in Mogadishu on Sunday morning, agreed to Kenya’s invitation to hold talks with the Kenyan leader in Nairobi.

Although the actual date was not announced, a statement issued by Villa Somalia, President of Somalia’s official residence, said Farmaajo had accepted Mr Kenyatta’s call for a meeting.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had sent the Interior CS and a delegation of security chiefs to iron out the border conflict which saw Somali National Army troops battle Jubbaland forces on Kenyan soil(Mandera).

Matiang’i was accompanied by Kenya’s ambassador to Somalia Rtr. Lucas Tumbo, Vice Chief of Defense Forces Lieutenant General Robert Kibochi and Secretary Interior Security Moffat Kangi.