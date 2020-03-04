City lawyer Philip Murgor, who is representing murder suspect Sarah Wairimu, on Tuesday accused the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti of threatening him and his wife.

Speaking to the press after the mention of the murder case, Murgor said Mr Kinoti is hell-bent on ruining his reputation and that of two other judges, one of whom is his wife, Justice Agnes K. Murgor.

The other Judge that Kinoti is allegedly targeting is Justice Sankale Ole Kantai, who is accused of colluding with Wairimu to defeat justice.

According to Murgor, Kinoti has on several occasions sent messages threatening to destory him if he won’t stop “pushing him”.

“He has been conferred with such great powers but what does he do with it? When he is on the ropes in court, he sends messages to lawyers like me and tells them if you don’t stop, I will destroy you.

“George Kinoti sent a message to me on 29th of January and said if I don’t stop pushing him, he will ruin my reputation, he will ruin the reputation of the judge who is my wife and the other judge,” said the lawyer.

Murgor called on the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji to intervene and tame Kinoti.

“Mr. Haji has the constitutional power to control Mr. Kinoti. We are all officers of the court. Tomorrow when Mr. Kinoti is charged, for example, with abuse of the court, it is us who will defend him. He should stop using social media to intimidate lawyers and the Judiciary,” said Murgor.