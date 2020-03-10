Another all-out war between Kenyans and South Africans on Twitter broke out on the microblogging site Monday.

Like previous online battles between the two countries, Kenyan Twitterati came out on top; proving once again why they are not to be messed with. From what we can gather, the clash was started by a popular SAfrican tweep identified as @DanielMarven, who offended the mighty KOT with a meme about skin color.

The lad photoshopped his own image in a photo of dark-skinned men and wrote: “Me visiting Kenya.”

It did not take long before the hashtag #KenyavsSouthAfrica became the top trending topic for the better part of yesterday. With tens of thousands of tweets, Kenyans and South Africans took shots at each other, lightening up a rather dull Monday.

We’ve compiled the funniest memes and tweets below.

A south African after tweeting with a fluent English for 2mins without including Wena 😂 #KenyaVsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/oKCUrUTcKv — KIBE HUM (@kibe_hum) March 9, 2020

Imagine Africa without South Africans. Where would these ugly names like Nitombe Mafudhi come from.#KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/nnomKMcZyJ — Edd_🇰🇪 (@tribe_edd) March 9, 2020

When you are the only person with ARVs in South Africa #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/4EPa6cDgBB — 🥃 (@__Akongo) March 9, 2020

Did you know that; Kenyan ladies wear weaves to enhance beauty while South African ladies wear weaves to confirm the gender. 😂😂😂 #KenyaVsSouthafrica pic.twitter.com/NXj9nSQIHA — MARIGIRI🇰🇪 (@Dmarigiri_) March 9, 2020

A Kenyan Bouncer VS South African Army Commanders 😂😂😂😂#KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/INNpp9vG4M — Charles Wahinya™️🇰🇪 (@Charleswahinya_) March 9, 2020

This guy @danielmarven likes hanging out at the back…Just like his music career for the past 10yrs😂😂😂#KenyaVsSouthAfrica https://t.co/6PFuBkZ8qJ — Aboh (@aboh_ke) March 9, 2020

South Africans, this is not New York, it’s Nairobi gold nomards. #KenyaVsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/v7bDSEXwlF — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) March 9, 2020

When a South African hears that they mine gold for kenyans to win them 😂😂😂 #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/CAzgbSBj3l — Borrow Yeng (@Itsmadokaa) March 9, 2020

We all know Eliud Kipchoge can run the whole of South Africa under 1hr 59mins go argue with Nigerians #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/wqo8e26z3B — 🇰🇪Kweyu Fred🇰🇪 aka DJ Kaliox (@KweyuF) March 9, 2020

Most Influential Musician and Music Producer

🔁Daniel Marven

❤️ Stivo Simple Boy #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/DdaMvNmZBw — UntitledHK (@UntitledHK) March 9, 2020

But bro,this looks like the Faces in Sarafina the Movie.😂 #KenyaVsSouthAfrica https://t.co/XDg8ZaFs5K — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) March 9, 2020

#KenyavsSouthAfrica

South Africa comedian vs Kenyan comedian pic.twitter.com/RNmB1A6Jhx — South African Queen💜 (@miss_wakin) March 9, 2020

Retweet for Atwoli, like for Malema #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/vA1Csleyz7 — Enock The Geek ✪ (@enockwamalwa) March 9, 2020

Kenyans seem to know everything about us, not surprising since we r a world class country. Like this if u don’t know anything about Kenya #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/dw70RkVytn — Sakhile 🇿🇦 (@sk_bliss) March 9, 2020

But how can we twar with people we know nothing about? Lol. Lets leave them to fight alone #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/zpXhRmU1uu — Gabrielle K.👑 (@Slaykeesha) March 9, 2020

I though South African English was bad, but Kenya takes the trophy 😂🤣 🤣 #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/PMgCdTmMIQ — Pardo S👸 🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Queen_Pardo) March 9, 2020

So wait Kenya is comparing south Africa with their country..what a joke .Can’t compare Dubai with a dustbin #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/XVw00DudOI — Frans😃 (@mafs_frans) March 9, 2020

Besides running marathons what else is Kenya known for?#KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/NQhgl25EpW — Phomzo🇿🇦 (@Phomolo_Nkhahle) March 9, 2020

Hey Kenyans this is called an airport #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/g8In55kjN0 — faith (@_faithinlove_) March 9, 2020

Kenya defence forces Vs South African Omudefence Omuforces 🤣🤣🤣 #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/mBZ2zt9JET — MugamboWaAfrica (@MugamboWaAfrica) March 9, 2020

The guy trying to fight Kenyans 😂😂😂 #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/WLrbo1i3sD — Follow Help 😍😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) March 9, 2020

South Africa boda boda riders Vs Kenya boda boda riders 😂 #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jE0Mnznet3 — El-Gabbi (@el_gabbi) March 9, 2020

It will end in premium tears😂💥#KenyaVsSouthAfrica war

“Kenyan kid holding a phone” Vs “South Africa omutoto omushikaji musimu”_💥🚮🚮🚮😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lCIg2WiBul — @I.am.Polycarp🔥 (@Nyaberih_) March 9, 2020

White people in East Africa vs White people in South Africa. #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/lG8BEfWVEJ — ＢΛＲΛＣＫ (@BarackWaluvengo) March 9, 2020

Kenya graduation how it looks and South Africa graduation #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/lvW4uLiliK — Borrow Yeng (@Itsmadokaa) March 9, 2020

Kenyans are Angry with BBI

Kenyans are Angry with Uhuru

Kenyans are Angry with Raila

Kenyans are Angry with Ruto

Kenyans are Angry with Atwoli

Kenyans are Angry with Locusts

Kenyans are Angry with the economy South Africa you are not ready for this 😂😂😂🙆🏾‍♂️#KenyavsSouthAfrica — JacksonKE ™🇰🇪 (@ItsJacksonKE) March 9, 2020

South Africans trying to fit into Kenyan stardands 😂😂😂.. #KenyaVsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/I8bIiCx6Ne — Borrow Yeng (@Itsmadokaa) March 9, 2020

So South Africa is the Anus of Africa 🤔 🤣 😂 😂 😂#KenyaVsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/RnQYho6UnG — Toothbrush🇰🇪 (@I___amBrad) March 9, 2020

South Africans after spelling out their second names #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jPDKvsb1tj — Mûťhūñgü™🗿 (@Muthungu9) March 9, 2020

South Africans heading home to answer Kenyans on#KenyavsSouthAfrica

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5aPGYhSIUR — RickyMozzart🇰🇪 (@pinngponng) March 9, 2020

Kenya is busy having a Twitter battle alone #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/sT5gNZvFz0 — NOMAKOKOROSHE (@nomakokoroshe) March 9, 2020

How Tanzanians are watching this war but they can’t understand English.#KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/Dc4BWGp8Fm — Shadrack kimutai (@kimshaduu) March 9, 2020

Kenyan tweeps just mad, how you compare me with stivo #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/5T95tPp9US — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) March 9, 2020

A South African trying to talk without clicking😂😂#KenyaVsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/sFEIBdNFV2 — Řõððïę ❁ (@Its_Roddie) March 9, 2020

Miss universe – South African

Rugby world cup champions – South Africa

Netball African champions – South Africa

An African group with most Grammy awards – South Africans #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/HkvIDz999C — T-BOSE…🌠🌠🌠 (@Thabisokale3) March 9, 2020

#KenyavsSouthAfrica

I know I should be supporting South Africa but Kenyans are Hella funny pic.twitter.com/gbbhMsPMyh — Thee boy (@Mpilontle_) March 9, 2020

A South African doing a chorus of one of their boring songs. #KenyavsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/a8CG7OLgyI — Doc_Abdigiz (@abdigiz) March 9, 2020

Guys I apologize #KenyavsSouthAfrica — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) March 9, 2020



