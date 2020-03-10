Another all-out war between Kenyans and South Africans on Twitter broke out on the microblogging site Monday.

Like previous online battles between the two countries, Kenyan Twitterati came out on top; proving once again why they are not to be messed with. From what we can gather, the clash was started by a popular SAfrican tweep identified as @DanielMarven, who offended the mighty KOT with a meme about skin color.

The lad photoshopped his own image in a photo of dark-skinned men and wrote: “Me visiting Kenya.”

It did not take long before the hashtag #KenyavsSouthAfrica became the top trending topic for the better part of yesterday. With tens of thousands of tweets, Kenyans and South Africans took shots at each other, lightening up a rather dull Monday.

We’ve compiled the funniest memes and tweets below.


&nbsp;