The East African Breweries Ltd Foundation has partnered with two Nairobi-based industries to manufacture and distribute free hand sanitizers to vulnerable Kenyans across the country.

Towards this, the brewer has committed Sh50 million to fund the production of 135,000 litres.

“We have engaged certified sanitizer producers to produce for us hand sanitizers for distribution to vulnerable groups and those at risk of exposure,” said EABL Foundation Trustee Eric Kiniti.

“We shall be engaging our sales personnel on the ground as well as distributors to ensure the sanitisers get to the most vulnerable groups, mainly those who do not have access to water and good sanitation,” he added.

EABL said the distribution specifically targets EABL staff, informal settlements, communities in water-scarce parts of the country as well as areas that have challenges accessing piped water.

The EABL Foundation has also partnered with the two private companies to pack and distribute the sanitisers across the country.

This comes as the government plans to distribute free sanitisers manufactured from seized ethanol.

Vivo Energy Kenya, Total and Ola Energy (formerly OiLibya) have volunteered to produce at least 20,000 litres of sanitisers daily to support the government’s fight against the spread of coronavirus.