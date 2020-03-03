The High Court in Nairobi dealt a blow to Sarah Cohen on Monday after it removed DPP Noordin Haji and DCI boss George Kinoti from her succession case.

Justice Lydia Achode ruled that the pair have no interest in the Tob Cohen estate. “I find that the DPP and DCI cannot be enjoined in the suit because they are not dependents of the deceased,” said Justice Achode.

Last week, Sarah wrote to the court accusing DPP and DCI of illegally seizing her matrimonial home on Farasi Lane at Mugumoini Close in Lower Kabete.

Through lawyer Phillip Murgor, Ms Wairimu said DPP Haji and DCI Kinoti seized the property under the guise of ongoing investigations, alleging that it was a crime scene.