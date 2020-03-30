Scroll to Top
Menu
HOME
Science
news
politics
business
tech news
weird
sports
entertainment
TV
lifestyle
humour
social media
rss
twitter
youtube
gplus
facebook
South Africa
Contact Us
ADVERTISE
ARCHIVES
Privacy Policy
(Humour)
CRAZY: Funny Pics/Memes Going Viral on Kenyan Social Media
By
Richard Kamau
/ Monday, 30 Mar 2020 06:46AM /
Leave a Comment
/
Tags:
kenya
,
trending memes
Our weekly compilation of the craziest images and memes doing rounds in the Kenyan interwebs.
Prev
1 of 30
Next
Prev
1 of 30
Next
Loading...
From Running Multi-million Businesses to Going Broke….Meet ‘Moo Marketing’ Founder
< Previous
We Started ‘Expeditions Maasai Safaris’ Without Capital – Co-founder
Next >
Recommended stories you may like:
One Dead, Four Hospitalised After Drinking Stolen Chemical Thinking It Was Alcohol
Priest Who Defied Quarantine Order Shows Coronavirus-like Symptoms
The Trending Images this Monday
Hilarious Posts by Kenyans on Social Media to take away those Monday Blues