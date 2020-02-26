Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga doesn’t stand a chance of winning the General Election in 2022, Gladys Shollei has indicated.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s Daybreak yesterday, the Uasin Gishu Woman Rep said Raila’s history of losing in polls would continue in the next presidential elections.

“Raila has made his mark in history. He is a formidable politician but there is something wrong with his strategy. I’m very sure in 2022, he will not win the election, period!” she said.

Shollei also claimed that Raila won the 2017 General Election but lacked the proper strategy to ascend to power.

She further claimed that the AU envoy of Infrastructure won his first election with the backing of DP Ruto.

“It is my personal opinion that Raila Odinga did win the 2007 election and guess who was behind him, Dr. William Samoei Ruto and the whole of Rift Valley, that’s how he won…” She said.

Further, Shollei accused Raila of lying to Kenyans that the BBI is not about leadership positions.

“Raila Odinga has said it (BBI) is not about positions, he is lying, it is about positions. We have been talking about the Prime Minister position, we are creating positions instead of addressing pertinent issues,” she stated.